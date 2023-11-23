GPs tell BMA to reject taking part in vaccination programmes with reduced fees GP leaders voted unanimously in favour of the BMA rejecting any future vaccination programmes that have an item of service payment less than previous funding agreements. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up