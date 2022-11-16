GPs taking part in Extinction Rebellion blockade found not guilty by magistrate Seven healthcare professionals, including four GPs, who took part in an Extinction Rebellion protest in London in April have been acquitted of breaching section 14 of the Public Order Act. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up