How GPs can support veteran patients who are struggling this Remembrance Day

As we head towards Remembrance Day, it is an opportunity for us to consider the 1.74m veterans in England. This year in particular, some of those veterans may be ‘silently struggling’ with their mental or physical health as we know news of current conflicts can be particularly triggering for this group of patients.

On average, a GP will see one veteran a day, although they may not be aware of this. Veterans come in all shapes and sizes: male, female, old, young, different ethnicities, different religions, different sexual orientations (although being homosexual in the military was shockingly illegal until 2000).

There is one thing however that they all have in common, and that is they have all served in the Armed Forces. Serving in the Armed Forces means they have given up some of their own civil liberties and potentially been put in harm's way during the course of their career, risking life and limb to protect the nation and being exposed to traumatic events.

Challenges veterans face

Throughout their military career, the Armed Forces has always come first, with their personal lives and families coming second. They have often moved home on numerous occasions, served abroad and spent prolonged periods of time apart from their loved ones. The transition back into civilian life can be a rocky and challenging time for many, sometimes likened to that of a bereavement reaction.

Common health conditions for veterans can include PTSD, drug and alcohol problems, adjustment disorders, musculoskeletal disorders and hearing problems.

We also know that many veterans are reluctant to seek help, fearing that they won’t be understood, with less than half (48.8%) of veterans who experience mental health issues typically seeking medical support. Those that do delay seeking support report an increase in suicidal thoughts.

How can GPs make a difference?



The first step to helping your veteran patients is to correctly identify them. We know that around half (47%) of practices are unaware of how many of their patients are veterans and many healthcare professionals are not fully aware of the specific NHS referral pathways that exist for veterans.

Asking 'Have you ever served in the Armed Forces?' can be the first step to breaking down perceived barriers for a veteran patient and also opening up the possibility for the patient to access specialist support services if required.

To assist GPs and their practice teams in supporting their veteran patients, the RCGP has established the Veteran Friendly GP Practice Accreditation scheme - a quick-to-implement, free support programme that provides busy practice teams with a simple process for identifying, understanding and supporting veterans and, where appropriate, referring them to specialist physical and mental healthcare services designed especially for them.

RCGP Veteran Friendly GP Practice Accreditation

Signing up to the programme takes just 20 minutes and provides essential information for busy primary care teams about veteran-specific healthcare needs, how to identify who their veterans are and information about the specific NHS referral pathways for veterans such as Op COURAGE: The Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Service and Op RESTORE: The Veterans Physical Health and Wellbeing Service.

So far over 2,300 GP practices have signed up to become Veteran Friendly and more than 77% of Primary Care Networks have at least one Veteran Friendly Accredited Practice. Research from the University of Chester revealed that 99% of accredited practices would recommend accreditation, with the most valued benefits being the simple process for identifying veterans, clear referral pathways to specialist NHS services and faster access to dedicated support.

Becoming a Veteran Friendly Accredited practice sends an important message to your veteran patients that you are there to support them and that can really improve their experiences of seeking help. It also potentially saves practice staff significant time if veteran patients are recognised as being eligible for specialist referral pathways earlier on, which can improve their health and wellbeing outcomes.

As we head towards Remembrance Day, I would strongly encourage practices to commit to becoming Veteran Friendly Accredited, it could make all the difference to your veteran patients.

More information about the Veteran Friendly GP Practice Accreditation can be found here

Dr Emily Brookes, is the RCGP veterans clinical champion and an RAF and Army veteran.