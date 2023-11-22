GPs 'simply can’t afford to deliver the service our patients deserve’ GPs in parts of England say they ‘simply can’t afford’ to deliver the service their patients need because of underfunding, GP shortages and chronic workload. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up