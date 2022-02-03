GPs set to miss out on thousands of pounds in pension tax compensation

By Nick Bostock on the 3 February 2022

The deadline for GPs to request compensation for pension tax charges in 2019/20 should be extended because many have yet to receive key information they need to make a claim, accountants have warned.

Pound coins on a five-pound note
GP pension tax compensation risk (Photo: Stuart Gleave/Getty Images)

GPs have until 11 February to claim for compensation on the annual allowance tax charge for 2019/20 under an NHS  'pensions annual allowance charge compensation policy'.

The policy allows doctors to use the 'scheme pays' mechanism under the NHS pension scheme to cover the charges.

The mechanism means the cost of often significant annual allowance tax charges is met through a deduction to members' pensions, but with repayments made later as clinicians retire to offset the deduction.

NHS pension

However, the Association of Independent Specialist Medical Accountants (AISMA) has called for an extension to the 11 February deadline for GPs in England to claim for compensation for 2019/20 - warning that 'many GPs have not received the information they need to make a claim'.

Without the information, GPs could miss out on compensation worth thousands of pounds through their retirement years, AISMA has warned.

James Gransby, AISMA vice-chair and partner at RSM UK Tax and Accounting, said: 'GPs are unable to make an accurate claim for compensation if they don’t have information they need about the growth of their pension benefits.

'Through no fault of their own many GPs are at risk of losing compensation which could be worth thousands of pounds across the years of their retirement.'

Claims deadline

Andrew Pow, AISMA board member and healthcare partner at Mazars, added: 'GPs should be allowed a dispensation so that they can submit a claim at the point they have received information from NHS Pensions about their annual allowance charge for 2019/20.

'Any GPs who thinks they may be at risk of a charge should be talking to their accountants about this now and consider making an estimated claim.'

GPs in England who wish to claim pension tax compensation under the scheme need to submit a ‘scheme pays’ election to NHS Pensions before sending in a claim for compensation to Primary Care Support England by 11 February 2022.

To make a claim, GPs need to have a pension savings statement for the year from NHS Pensions - but AISMA says many GPs have yet to receive these statements, and that pension records have yet to be updated for many.

NHS England's website says that the current claims 'window', which opened on 13 December and closes on 11 February, is the final chance for 'GPs to submit their pensions annual allowance compensation scheme application forms to PCSE for processing ahead of the scheme application deadline on 31 March 2022'.

