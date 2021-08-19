GPs to roll out non-live shingles vaccine for immunocompromised patients

A letter from NHS England and Public Health England on 18 August confirmed that GP practices could offer the non-live shingles vaccine Shingrix to patients eligible for vaccination against shingles but for whom the live Zostavax jab is contraindicated 'due to their immunocompromised status'.

Under advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), patients aged 70-79 have been offered vaccination against shingles since 2013.

The non-live Shingrix vaccine was backed for rollout to immunocompromised patients in the UK by the JCVI in 2018 - but sufficient supplies have only now become available for it to be included as part of the UK shingles vaccination campaign.

Shingles vaccination

The update letter confirmed: 'In line with the current requirements of the shingles programme, the vaccine will be offered via a proactive call to those becoming eligible at 70 years old and will be offered opportunistically or if requested for those over 70 years until the age of 80.'

It added that the addition of the inactivated jab followed advice from the JCVI intended to offer immunocompromised people 'a similar level of protection to those who are not immunocompromised'.

Practices will be able to order doses of Shingrix online via the ImmForm website for eligible patients - and the vaccine 'should be used for those who are eligible from 1 September 2021'. The jab requires a two-dose schedule, with the second dose administered from two months after the first dose.

Officials have warned that Shingrix must be 'given only to those who are clinically contraindicated for Zostavax due to their immunocompromised status in order to have sufficient supply for those who need to receive it'.