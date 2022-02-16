GPs resign BMA membership due to lack of progress on industrial action

Findings from an indicative BMA ballot in November 2021 showed that of 1,700 GP practices who responded, more than half (58%) were prepared to pull out of PCNs at the next opt-out period - and 39% were willing to disengage before then.

Last month GPs expressed concern that the BMA GP committee was dragging its heals on industrial action, accussing leaders of kicking the results of the ballot 'into the long grass'. In an update to GPs this week one LMC suggested that the union had missed 'the window of opportunity’ to support collective withdrawal from the DES at the next opt-out period, which would be the end of March 2022.

The letter from Surrey and Sussex LMCs chief executive Dr Julius Parker explained that the GP committee needed to encourage GPs to take industrial action within a specific timeframe to secure the appropriate legislative protection. But he said this deadline had passed and suggested the next possible available opportunity to withdraw could be as late as next March.

Indicative ballot

Following the apparent missed deadline, a number of GPs have quit their BMA memberships, or say they are thinking of taking the step, after becoming disillusioned at the handling of the result of the indicative vote and the union's failure to take decisive action.

At the end of January a BMA spokesperson told GPonline that the GP committee executive team was consulting widely before it made any final decisions about industrial action.

They said: 'The new chair and executive team for the BMA England GP committee have made clear that they intend to consult widely with the profession and to reset and refresh relationships with policy makers before making final decisions on how to proceed in relation to industrial action. This is a process that cannot happen overnight.'

GPonline reported earlier this month that GP committee representative for East/West Sussex Dr Clare Sieber, who proposed the motion about industrial action, had stood down from her role on the committee after less than four months, saying she felt bullied and unwelcome. In her resignation letter she called on GPC colleagues to consider following her lead - and on constituents who voted for her to consider whether the BMA 'is serving their interests'.

Industrial action

Dr Sieber's resignation - and a decision to cancel her BMA membership - comes after she received an email informing her that she had been referred under the BMA code of conduct for posting online a report she wrote about a recent GP committee meeting. The email warned that her report was 'viewed to have contained confidential information about GPC England'.

GP Survival chair Dr John Hughes said he was ‘disappointed but not particularly surprised’ at the BMA’s decision not to invoke industrial action before the deadline. He told GPonline that there was an ‘increasing trend’ of people losing confidence in GP committee leadership.

‘I think people are extremely frustrated by it because essentially, the members of GPC as with the members of LMCs are elected on the basis that they represent the profession - they're supposed to listen to the electorate.

‘There certainly hasn't been any collective decision by the profession to rescind the instruction [on industrial action]. If the deadline has been missed, then it is the job of GPC and its executive team to consider when they could next activate that instruction which, if classed as modifications of the DES, they may be able to do that in the autumn. If not, it may have to be March 2023.'

BMA membership

He added: ‘If it doesn't happen, then I think GPC and the leadership will have further lost the trust of the profession.'

A number of GPs have already admitted to resigning their BMA memberships over the union’s failure to act on the result of the indicative ballot, while others have expressed concerns over the reasons for Dr Sieber’s resignation.

I've always felt the BMA were important as our union. I did resign over MTAS, but rejoined when they helped with a local issue when I was an F1.

They have lost their way, badly, by employing people to persecute those representing their colleagues. I think it's time I resigned. — Nicholas Grundy (@nick_grundy) February 14, 2022

Surrey GP Dr Dave Triska told GPonline that he had resigned his membership, frustrated at the missed deadline for industrial action and the treatment of Dr Sieber. He questioned the purpose of having a union if it didn't act on the instructions of its membership.

He said: ‘I felt underwhelmed - as many GPs had - with contractual negotiation points. It was disappointing at the time that the LMC indicative vote didn’t appear to be getting carried through, particularly around PCNs. But the real tipping point for me was when Dr Sieber published an update to her constituents and was then dragged over the coals by the BMA.'

GP contract

Writing on Twitter in response to Dr Sieber's resignation letter, GP committee England chair Dr Farah Jameel said: 'I was very sorry to receive Clare’s resignation. I’ve been in post for 10 weeks and I am certainly trying to address culture and governance. I can’t fix all the problems at once, but know that I am here trying to affect change, a pebble in the water trying to create a ripple.'

Last week the GP committee voted to demand a new 'fit-for-purpose' GP contract and an urgent injection of support for practices drowning in heavy workload. They also called for a for a 'profession-wide consultation on the future of general practice'. The BMA has since made clear that any new contract it was able to negotaite would not come into effect until after the end of the current five-year deal in 2024.