GPs report rising pressure as government warned over 'abandoning' NHS

LMCs have warned that high levels of COVID-19 cases across the UK are driving up demand both in primary care and in hospitals - while forcing practices to cope with major staff absences.

Data from LMCs in England on workload pressures facing practices in their area show that a growing proportion are struggling - with rising numbers reporting 'red' or 'black' alerts reflecting increased pressure, and practices reporting they have been forced to cope for extended periods with staff absences due to COVID-19 infections.

Pressure on staff has been compounded by rising abuse from frustrated patients - with practices reporting that encounters with angry patients are driving staff to quit.

GP appointments

The latest figures from NHS Digital on GP appointments show that in February 2022 practices delivered around 20 appointments more per GP than in February 2020, before the pandemic. Patient numbers have risen sharply in recent years, while the GP workforce has fallen by around 1,500 over the past half a decade.

Practices are dealing with this increased demand in the face of record-high levels of COVID-19 - the latest data from the Office for National Statistics show that in England, Scotland and Wales around 1 in 13 people had COVID-19 in seven-day periods ending 2 or 3 April, along with one in 16 in Northern Ireland.

More than 20,000 people are in hospital UK-wide with COVID-19 - and staff absences in secondary care are undermining work to reduce a record NHS waiting list that has been a key factor adding to pressure on GPs as patients facing long waits for treatment seek repeated appointments in primary care.

The NHS Confederation urged the government to rethink its 'Living with COVID' advice - warning that it 'risks abandoning the health service in the face of continued high infection rates and hospital admissions'.

NHS frontline

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said there was a 'clear disconnect' between the government’s Living with Covid plan and realities for frontline NHS staff.

'The brutal reality for staff and patients is that this Easter in the NHS is as bad as any winter,' he said. 'But instead of the understanding and support NHS staff received during 2020 and 2021, we have a government that seems to want to wash its hands of responsibility for what is occurring in plain sight in local services up and down the country.'

Devon LMC said the proportion of practices across its patch reporting they were operating normally - with a 'green' pressure rating - was at the lowest level recorded. In Cambridgeshire LMC, meanwhile, between 20% and 30% of practices in different parts of the area reported 'red' or 'black' alert levels - significantly up from the previous week.

One practice in Devon said: 'We are on week five of having between 10% and 20% of our workforce off due to COVID. It is exceptionally hard to meet demand, process registrations and other paperwork and start getting back to "normal".'

COVID-19 absences

Another said: ‘Both partners positive on Friday very unwell and in isolation, two admin staff also positive and very unwell. Surviving only due to remote locum working only. Team demoralised and feeling battered. Patient threatened to come down and knock my block off and called me a **nt! It seems it is becoming acceptable again to be rude, abusive and unreasonably demanding. It calmed down for a short period after Christmas but seems to be ramping up again.’

One Cambridgeshire GP wrote: 'Highest absences and lowest number of appointments to offer to date, no locums available. Staff are stressed by constant unplanned changes and juggling workload. Worst week yet. GPs still not back from COVID-19 last week, another five with COVID-19 this week and a nurse. Many too ill to work from home, patients being rebooked. Pressure on the wider practice team from managing the fallout is high.'

BMA deputy chair Dr David Wrigley said GPs and practice staff 'going above and beyond to fill staffing gaps and trying to meet patient demand, is not a sustainable way of working'.

He warned: 'Fewer GPs providing care to an increasing number of patients increases the risk of patient harm and poorer care through decision fatigue, as well as risking harm to the GP through burnout and psychological injury. Doctors are exhausted and many feel as though they have no choice but to leave the profession they love for the sake of their own health and wellbeing.'