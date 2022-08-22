GPs reject 'totally unacceptable' Treasury plan for prescribing money off energy bills

Doctors' leaders warned that the UK's shrinking GP workforce - which already faces unprecedented levels of workload - had neither the time or skills to 'do the work of the welfare system'.

The comments came after reports that the Treasury had floated proposals that could see patients advised to go to their GP for help if they struggle to heat their homes this winter.

Doctors could then be asked to decide whether patients are struggling enough to need help - in a move the BMA said 'beggars belief'.

Cost of living rise

Growing numbers of people are set to struggle with costs as forecasts suggested average household energy costs could spike above £6,000 next year - triple the current level, which is already a record high.

However, doctors' leaders warned that piling extra pressure on GPs was not the solution.

BMA England GP committee deputy chair Dr David Wrigley said: 'We completely reject any suggestion that GPs do this work. They do not have the time or the skills to do the work of the welfare system.

'In these next few months GPs already have to worry about delivering the COVID-19 and flu vaccination programmes that will be necessary to see the NHS through the winter, on top of their daily crushing workload and the enormous COVID-19 backlog we now see.

GP workload

'At a time when GPs are already overwhelmed with the greatest workforce crisis and longest waiting lists in memory, this addition to their workload would be totally unacceptable. It beggars belief that government ministers think it is appropriate to suggest GPs undertake it.

'The government has not discussed this with us in any form - floating these sorts of proposals via the media is deeply unprofessional.'

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'There is a clear link between poverty and health, and rising energy and food bills clearly risk the health of our patients. As GPs we are already seeing the results of this in our surgeries and it is likely we will continue to do so as we approach what is likely to be a very difficult winter.

'Some larger surgeries will offer additional services, such as links with citizens advice services that can offer financial advice. But GPs and other members of our team are not qualified to assess whether people should or should not receive additional financial support to help them cope with rising cost of living. We are also working under intense workload and workforce pressures, making more consultations every month than before the pandemic with falling numbers of GPs.

'Action does need to be taken to address this and minimise the impact of rising cost of living on people’s health, something that will impact on our most vulnerable patients most. But this cannot fall to GPs and our teams to facilitate.'