GPs reject Labour plan to scrap 'murky' partnership model

GPs have condemned Labour plans to scrap the 'murky' partnership model of general practice and allow patients to self-refer to hospital specialists.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

GPs reject Labour plan to scrap 'murky' partnership model

9 Jan 2023
Medical centre sign

Practice caps urgent appointments as GPs face 100+ daily contacts

6 Jan 2023
GP sign

'The system is buckling': Most GPs say workload over the past year not safe

6 Jan 2023
Close up of BMA official picket armband

Junior doctors set for 72-hour walkout in March if they vote to strike

6 Jan 2023

Podcast: The NHS in crisis, junior doctors prepare for industrial action, unsafe working in general practice

6 Jan 2023
Dr Louise Newson

Menopause webinar aims to help GPs and healthcare professionals navigate more complex scenarios

5 Jan 2023