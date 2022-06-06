GPs recognised in Queen's Jubilee honours

Professor Sarah Purdy, a GP at Sea Mills Surgery, Bristol and pro vice-chancellor for student experience at the University of Bristol, received an OBE for services to general practice.

Professor Purdy trained as a GP in Exeter and as a researcher at the Harvard School of Public Health. She worked as a GP in Devon, York and Gateshead before settling in Bristol. She was previously a senior lecturer, reader and professor in primary care at the University of Bristol, where she led the Bristol Medical School from 2015 to 2019. Last year she became a non-executive director at North Bristol NHS Trust

Professor Purdy said: 'I feel surprised, honoured and humbled to have received this award. Working as a GP and contributing to teaching and research in primary care has been a core part of my life for over 30 years and it is incredibly special to be recognised for this.

'It has been a real privilege to be part of a fantastic and dedicated multi-disciplinary team at Sea Mills Surgery and to work with outstanding academic and professional services colleagues in the Centre for Academic Primary Care at the University of Bristol.'

GPs receive honours

Meanwhile, Dr Kirsty Cole, a GP at Skerryvore Medical Practice in Orkney, Scotland, was awarded an MBE for services to general practice and to the community in Orkney during COVID-19.

Dr Elaine McNaughton received an MBE for services to general practice and GP training in Scotland. Dr McNaughton was senior partner at the Carnoustie Medical Group in Angus, Scotland until she retired last year and she still works as a sessional GP while continuing her involvement in medical education.

Dr McNaughton has been a key figure in GP training in Scotland for more than 20 years. She was GP training programme director and GP associate advisor for NHS Education Scotland and was an honorary senior clinical teacher at the University of Dundee. She is also a previous vice chair of RCGP Scotland and currently sits on the college's Scottish council.

As part of her academic work, Dr McNaughton has contributed to research on supporting effective feedback for trainee doctors and enhancing significant event analysis.

Dr McNaughton said: 'It was an enormous surprise to receive this honour and totally unexpected.

'This award very much recognises the outstanding, hard work of all my GP colleagues. I hope the award can inspire more medical students to move into general practice, particularly at a time when general practice and the wider NHS face such huge challenges.

'I extend my sincere thanks to all the teams of colleagues I have been lucky to work with over so many years, and without whom our developments in clinical practice and improvements in the GP training experience could not have been achieved. It is for them too that I humbly receive this award in what has been an enormously rewarding career.'

Sincere thanks to all my valued colleagues @carnoustiemed @RCGPScotland @NHS_Education @dundeeuni whose contribution and expertise was integral to achievements recognised in #JubileeHonours I receive this MBE for you all Thanks everyone for your very kind words I’m truly humbled! — Elaine McNaughton (@elaineCa55) June 3, 2022

Jubilee honours

Dr Gillian Richardson, Wales' deputy chief medical officer for vaccines and clinical director and initiating chair of the Welsh COVID-19 Vaccine Programme Board, received an OBE for services to public health and the COVID-19 response in Wales.

Dr Richardson has worked in the NHS for over 30 years in various roles, including as a GP and lecturer in primary care. She went on to become a consultant in public health medicine and was until recently executive director of public health at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Meanwhile, Valerie Vaughan-Dick, chief operating officer for the RCGP, was awarded an MBE.

Outside of general practice Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director since 2018, was knighted for his services to the NHS, particularly for his role leading in the NHS's response to the pandemic.

Royal College of Physicians president Dr Andrew Goddard also received a knighthood for services to health and social care.

NHS England chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: 'Along with the royal family, the NHS is a huge source of patriotic pride and so I am delighted that the huge contribution of NHS staff has been rightly recognised in the historic Jubilee honours.

'The skill, compassion and dedication shown by staff up and down and the country has been extraordinary and it continues to be extraordinary as they work hard to recover services for patients.

'While the pandemic has shone a light on the efforts of our incredible staff, they continue to go above and beyond to care for patients – that’s not just today or over the last two years, but over the last seven decades. I want to congratulate everyone working in the NHS and care sector receiving an honour and a Jubilee medal – it is greatly deserved.'