GPs recognised in New Year's Honours

Joint honorary secretaries of the RCGP Dr Jonathan Leach, a GP in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, and Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown, a GP in east London, were awarded OBEs for services to general practice.

Dr Tzortziou-Brown is also a board member of Tower Hamlets CCG and has an academic role at Barts and the London School of Medicine, where she undertakes research on health inequalities. She is also a member of two committees at the National Institute for Health Research and a founding senior fellow and council member of the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management.

Dr Leach served for 25 years in the Army, where he worked as a clinical GP and in senior leadership and management roles rising to the rank of colonel. Along with working as a GP in the Midlands and his RCGP role, he is also NHS England medical director for military and veterans health. On Twitter he said he was 'totally stunned, surprised and humbled to be awarded an OBE'.

Totally stunned, surprised and humbled to be awarded an OBE in the NY Honours. Also many congrats to my amazing RCGP job share @VictoriaTzB who got one too. Thank you to my patients, friends and my colleagues who have taught me so much. @rcgp @NHSEArmedForces @MidRCGP — Dr Jonathan Leach (@jonathanleach13) December 28, 2019

Dr Zahid Chauhan

There was also an OBE for Dr Zahid Chauhan, a GP in Greater Manchester, for services to homeless people. Dr Chauhan founded Manchester-based charity Homeless-Friendly in 2017, which encourages organisations in the city to become homeless-friendly. The charity started by focusing on GP practices, with the aim of ensuring better healthcare for homeless people.

On Twitter Dr Chauhan said he was 'humbled' to receive the OBE for services to homeless people. 'I wish, we lived in a society where these services were not needed but our battle continues. Thank you to my family, friends and volunteers,' he added.

Humbled to be appointed by her Majesty the Queen as an officer of the order of the British empire (OBE) for my services to homeless people. I wish, we lived in a society where these services were not needed but our battle continues. Thank you to my family, friends & volunteers. pic.twitter.com/r9JkqqhItR — Zahid Chauhan (@ChauhanZahid) December 27, 2019

Dr Henrietta Hughes

Dr Henrietta Hughes, a GP in Camden, north London and the national guardian for the NHS, received an OBE for services to the NHS. In her role as national guardian for the NHS, which she was appointed to in 2016, Dr Hughes aims to support and protect whistleblowers who speak out and has led on work to develop a network of 'freedom to speak up guardians' to help foster a more open reporting culture in the health service.

Professor John Campbell

Professor John Campbell, professor of general practice and primary care at the University of Exeter and a GP in the city, received an MBE for services to general practice. Professor Campbell's research focuses on improving patient access and experience of primary care, including looking at issues relating to recruitment and retention of GPs and new approaches to consultations, such as online consultations.

Professor Campbell has also led the development of academic primary care in the South West and is director of the University of Exeter Collaboration for Academic Primary Care, a university-based, primary care-focussed research team.

He said: 'I’m extremely honoured and humbled to be receiving this award for my work in primary care. Through my work, I’m committed to the mission of improving the quality of patient experience of NHS primary care services. GPs are a vitally important asset to the NHS, and have a special role in providing high-quality access to NHS services. My research aims to help optimise this resource and service in challenging times. To be recognised for this is a huge commendation.'

Dr Nalini Modha

Dr Nalini Modha, a GP in Peterborough, also received an MBE for services to the NHS. Dr Modha has run the Thistlemoor Practice in the town with her husband, who is also a GP, for the past 25 years. The practice has been rated as outstanding by the CQC. She told local newspaper the Peterborough Telegraph she had not been expecting the award.

Professor John Howarth

Professor John Howarth, a GP in Cockermouth, Cumbria and deputy chief executive of North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, was awarded an MBE for services to general practice and the NHS. Professor Howarth, who has been a GP for 30 years, is also professor of primary care at the University of Central Lancashire.

He said: 'I am delighted to have been awarded an MBE and I feel it is a privilege to work for the NHS. The staff I work with are exceptional. I have always held a deep sense of social justice and my work has allowed me to help and support people when they need it most. I am most proud of the work that I have done with local communities, particularly in Cockermouth, Maryport and Millom. I feel passionately that by working with and listening to communities we will get the best services for those who live there.'

Other awards

Elsewhere, NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens was awarded a knighthood and former chief medical officer for England Professor Dame Sally Phillips was awarded the Dame Grand Cross.

Lord David Prior, chair of NHS England, said: 'I would like to congratulate all my colleagues in the NHS and across the wider health and care system who have also been honoured. It is the staff who make the NHS what it is, our most treasured national institution, so I am pleased to see their skill and dedication recognised.

'I also want to make a special mention of Simon Stevens. He joined the NHS straight from university as a management trainee in 1988 and as the NHS chief executive over the last six years has made a truly unique and vital contribution to the development of the NHS.'