GPs receive Queen's birthday honours

Glasgow GP Dr Kerri Neylon, who is also deputy medical director for primary care of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, received an OBE for services to health and social care, particularly during COVID-19.

Dr Murthy Motupalli, a GP in Accrington, Lancashire received an MBE for services to education, training and support for black, Asian and minority ethnic doctors and to general practice.

Dr Anne Connolly a GP in Bradford also received an MBE for services to primary care women's health in the city. Dr Connolly is a GPSI in gynaecology, the RCGP's women’s health clinical champion and chair of the Primary Care Women's Health Forum.

Meanwhile, Dr Maurice Conlon a GP in Birmingham and national professional standards lead and clinical adviser to NHS England and NHS Improvement received an MBE for services to health during COVID-19.

GPs receive honours

Dr Neylon said: 'It is a real honour to be recognised for this award and completely unexpected. I have been extremely lucky throughout my career to have worked in a number teams locally in my GP practice and wider primary care, alongside health and social care professionals, with the NHSGGC senior team, and at a national level.

'My own contributions to health and social care wouldn’t have been possible without these experiences, and specifically what I’ve learned from working with such a fantastic group of, dedicated, committed, hard-working and supportive colleagues since my career began. As such, I’d like to thank them, particularly now, given how hard everyone has worked over the past 18 months to respond to what is an unprecedented time for all of us, especially those working in health and social care.'

Dr Motupalli told the Lancashire Telegraph: 'It's a great feeling, I never imagined that I would get this honour."

'I'm a GP in Accrington which is one of the most deprived areas in the CCG so it's been difficult, especially during the pandemic. We've had to deal with that, we've taken all the precautions we can to reduce infections in the practice.

'But I must admit that without my practice and all the staff helping me this wouldn't have been possible.'

Vaccination programme

Elsewhere, Professor Keith Willett, NHS England's strategic incident director for COVID-19, received a knighthood.

Key figures behind the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme also received honours. Members of the Oxford University team that developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have been recognised. Professor Sarah Gilbert who co-developed the vaccine is made a dame, while Andrew Pollard who led the Oxford vaccine group received a knighthood.

Kate Bingham, who headed up the UK Vaccine Taskforce, is also made a dame.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride was knighted for services to public health in Northern Ireland.