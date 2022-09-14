GPs question workload impact of online registration after contract amendment

GPs have questioned the likely impact of government plans to reduce bureaucracy by enabling online patient registration through an update to the GP contract.

by Nick Bostock
Laptop and phone
Online registration (Photo: Tom Werner/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Laptop and phone

GPs question impact of online registration as contract amendment goes ahead

14 Sep 2022
Diabetes and older people

Managing diabetes in older people: free webinar from MIMS Learning

14 Sep 2022
Vomiting in children

Vomiting in children - red flag symptoms

14 Sep 2022 CPD
Flu vaccines co-administered with COVID-19 jabs (Photo: Francine Orr/Getty Images)

GPs fear 'missed opportunity' to maximise flu jab uptake as tough winter looms

13 Sep 2022
Closed sign

GP practices can close for Queen's funeral bank holiday

12 Sep 2022
Gas meter

GPs demand more detail and longer-term support under Energy Price Guarantee

12 Sep 2022