GPs put off partnerships as borrowing costs spike, accountants warn

GPs are being put off partnerships by a sharp rise in interest rates on loans to buy into practices, specialist accountants have warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Coins

GPs put off partnerships as borrowing costs spike, accountants warn

17 Feb 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: Why the BMA rejected contract changes, financial risk for partners, plus ICBs and GP funding

17 Feb 2023
Stethoscope on a computer keyboard

Government rated 'inadequate' on delivering its own plans to digitise the NHS

17 Feb 2023
GP consultation

BMA slams 'ridiculous' suggestion that GPs could be asked to limit fit notes to boost economy

16 Feb 2023
NHS sign outside a building

GPs don't believe integrated care systems will improve patient care

16 Feb 2023
People from Lostwithiel taking part in the video

Cornish community creates music video in bid to recruit new GP

15 Feb 2023