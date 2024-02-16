GPs still under pressure to prescribe black triangle drug inclisiran GPs are continuing to face pressure to prescribe the black triangle drug inclisiran despite concerns from primary care leaders. by Kimberley Hackett and Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up