GPs to prescribe semaglutide for obesity in government-backed pilot

GPs could prescribe new weight loss drugs to patients, including semaglutide (Wegovy), as part of a £40m two-year pilot, announced by the government.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Person on scales

GPs to prescribe semaglutide for obesity in government-backed pilot

7 Jun 2023
GP consultation

GP partner income 'down 15% in a year' as soaring costs hit drawings

7 Jun 2023
GMC sign

Gaps in GMC referral and exam pass rates for ethnic minority doctors falling, says GMC

7 Jun 2023
Pharmacy shelves

Menopause prescribing advice updated as HRT shortage continues

6 Jun 2023
GP sign

Using IIF cash to top up staff pay risks major gap in practice finances, warn accountants

6 Jun 2023
Paxlovid – one of the treatments available for COVID-19

GPs could play bigger role in prescribing COVID-19 treatments from end of June

5 Jun 2023