GPs can now prescribe flu antivirals on the NHS GPs and other prescribers are now able to issue NHS prescriptions for antivirals due to increasing levels of the virus circulating in the community. by Chloe Harman Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up