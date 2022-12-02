GPs can now prescribe flu antivirals on the NHS

GPs and other prescribers are now able to issue NHS prescriptions for antivirals due to increasing levels of the virus circulating in the community.

by Chloe Harman

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

NHS prescription and packet of pills

GPs can now prescribe flu antivirals on the NHS

2 Dec 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What makes a strong PCN and how will integrated care systems affect networks?

2 Dec 2022
Money

GP core funding rise outstripped by staff pay awards under five-year contract

1 Dec 2022
BMA sign

Fifth of GP time spent on non-medical work as NHS absorbs cost of 'government failure'

1 Dec 2022
COPD

How the five fundamentals of COPD care can help GPs support patients

30 Nov 2022
GP and menopause specialist Dr Katie Barber

Viewpoint: How choice and personalisation of care will bring about the menopause revolution

30 Nov 2022