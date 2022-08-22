GPs to prescribe exercise for chronic conditions

By Catherine Lafferty on the 22 August 2022

GPs will prescribe exercise for their patients in 11 local authority areas as part of a trial to tackle health inequality and improve mental and physical health, the government has said.

Exercise
(Photo: Terry Vine/Getty Images)

So-called ‘social prescriptions’ for activities like cycling and walking will be issued in 11 areas, and the government will give  £12.7m to fund pilot projects, such as adult cycling training and free bike loans, in each of the 11 areas over the next three years.

The government stressed that the pilot projects would have to be delivered alongside better infrastructure to ensure people felt safe to cycle and walk.

The BMA welcomed the move but warned that to reduce health inequalities much more investment would be needed over the long term. 

Exercise

Health minister Maria Caulfield said getting active helped to reduce stress and ward off other illnesses such as heart disease and obesity.

She said: ‘The UK is leading the way in embedding social prescribing in our NHS and communities across the country.

‘We’ve already exceeded our target to ensure over 900,000 people are referred to social prescribing schemes by 2023-24 and this pilot will help us identify further schemes to reduce disparities and boost mental and physical wellbeing across the country.'

BMA board of science chair Dr David Strain said: 'Exercise can have significant benefit for both physical and mental health in a multitude of long term conditions, and we have previously raised concerns about the low level of physical activity in the UK, highlighting that the cost of activity and lack of nearby facilities has made the issue far worse for more deprived areas.’

Chronic conditions

The pilot projects are the latest in a trend towards recommending exercise to help alleviate chronic conditions.

In April advice from NICE said healthcare professionals should support overweight patients with osteoarthritis to ‘choose a weight loss goal to help manage symptoms’ because of evidence that weight loss can ease joint pain.

Meanwhile, a survey published in the British Journal of General Practice found that while a quarter of people say that they would be more active if advised by a nurse or GP, 70-80% of clinicians don’t speak to their patients about exercise.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Whitehall street sign

Government unveils seven-point plan to reduce GP bureaucracy

The government has set out a seven-point plan to cut bureaucracy and the administrative...

23 Aug 2022
Exercise

GPs to prescribe exercise for chronic conditions

GPs will prescribe exercise for their patients in 11 local authority areas as part...

22 Aug 2022
Dr Patrice Baptiste

Why should GPs consider a portfolio career?

Dr Patrice Baptiste looks at why more GPs are considering portfolio careers and how...

22 Aug 2022
Sign outside BMA House

GPs with long COVID let down by lack of support, warns BMA

GPs and other NHS staff with long COVID have been let down by a lack of support from...

22 Aug 2022
Treasury

GPs reject 'totally unacceptable' Treasury plan for prescribing money off energy bills

GP leaders have condemned Treasury proposals for doctors to 'prescribe' money off...

22 Aug 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: What role can general practice play in tackling health inequalities?

During August we’re bringing you some of the best interviews from series one of the...

19 Aug 2022