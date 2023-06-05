GPs could play bigger role in prescribing COVID-19 treatments from end of June GPs could play a greater role in prescribing COVID-19 treatments to patients at risk of serious disease from the end of this month. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up