GPs per patient down 2.2% in a year as practices deliver 26m appointments in July

Fully-qualified, full-time equivalent GPs in England dropped from 27,750 in July 2021 to 27,507 in July 2022 - a drop of 0.9%, figures from NHS Digital show.

Numbers of patients registered with GP practices rose from just under 61m to 61.8m over the same period, taking GPs per 100,000 patients from around 45.5 down to 44.5 - a 2.2% fall.

Data on GP appointments show that practices delivered a total of 26m appointments in July this year excluding COVID-19 vaccinations - up by around 110,000 compared with July 2021 - and up more than 5% compared with July 2019, before the pandemic. Around two thirds of appointments were delivered face-to-face.

GP workforce

The figures came as BMA leaders warned that a 'premature' decision from the government to pause routine asymptomatic COVID-19testing of NHS staff could leave staff and patients at increased risk - and add to pressure on the workforce.

GPonline analysis revealed earlier this year that the mismatch between patients and the GP workforce was growing fast in parts of England, with a 4% rise in patients per GP in some integrated care system areas within just a five-month period from December 2021 to April 2022.

The latest GP workload data for July from NHSD:



5.5% more consultations than in July 2019, pre covid

44.3% of appointments took place on the same day as they were booked

65.4% of consultations were face to face (highest for 30 months)



Remarkable figures given the pressures — Martin Marshall (@MartinRCGP) August 25, 2022

The latest figures show that numbers of GP partners have continued to fall rapidly in England - with the number of FTE GP partners down by 320 in the year to July 2022. FTE GP partners fell by 1.9% over the past year - more than twice the drop among all fully qualified GPs.

Salaried GPs are up 3.1% compared with 12 months ago to 9,764, and the number of GP trainees in England in July 2022 was up 13.1% compared with a year earlier to 7,750.

Sustained decline

The decline in the total GP workforce over the past year maintains a steady trend. In the five years from June 2017 to June 2022, general practice lost 1,554 FTE fully-qualified GPs - a drop of 5.3% - analysis by GPonline shows.

The BMA warned earlier this year that time was running out to reverse the 'sustained decline' in the GP workforce.

In May, BMA GP committee workforce lead Dr Samira Anane said: 'Without real investment, a dedicated workforce plan, and enough resources for primary care to function properly, these monthly staffing figures will continue to spiral - and it’ll be too late for anyone to do anything.'