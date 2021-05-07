GPs per patient down 10% in just five years, NHS data reveal

By Nick Bostock on the 7 May 2021

The number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs per patient in England has dropped by 10% over the past five years, GPonline analysis of NHS data shows.

BMA workforce lead Dr Krishna Kasaraneni
BMA workforce lead Dr Krishna Kasaraneni

The figures reveal the extent to which the GP workforce is failing to keep pace with rising numbers of patients registered with practices - at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has sent demand spiralling.

Figures from NHS Digital show that in March 2016 there were 51.4 fully-qualified FTE GPs per 100,000 patients registered with a GP practice in England.

By March 2021, this figure had slumped to 46.3 - a staggering 10% decline over just five years that came as the government's 2015 promise to deliver an extra 5,000 FTE GPs by 2020/21 failed to materialise.

GP workforce

BMA leaders warned that the GP workforce is 'simply not growing fast enough' to meet current or future demand - and warned the rapid slump in doctors per patient had left the future of the NHS as a whole 'hanging in the balance.

GPonline reported this week that the number of FTE GPs had risen slightly over the past year - with numbers of salaried GPs in particular up, while partners remain in decline. However, the fully-qualified FTE GP workforce in March 2021 remains 5% down compared with March 2016.

Meanwhile, the number of patients registered with GP practices in England has risen by nearly 3.2m over the past five years, an increase of around 5.5%.

The rise in patient numbers has slowed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic - but even with repeated lockdowns and restrictions on travel, the number of people registered with a GP practice in England rose by around 240,000 between March 2020 and March 2021.

GP pressure

A further factor driving down the overall workforce is the continuing trend among GPs to reduce their working hours amid unmanageable pressure.

Despite record numbers of GPs in training and evidence that numbers of doctors leaving general practice are currently outnumbered by those joining, NHS Digital figures show the proportion of GPs working more than 37.5 hours per week slumped from 26.6% to 24.3% over the year to March 2021 alone, while the proportion of GPs working 15-37.5 hours or less than 15 hours increased.

The drop to less than one in four GPs working 37.5 hours or more - which may reflect the number of hours doctors are scheduled to work rather than the hours they actually work - reflects another rapid change in the workforce over the past five years. In March 2016, just under one in three GPs worked 37.5 hours or more.

BMA GP committee workforce lead Dr Krishna Kasaraneni said the GP workforce was 'simply not growing quickly enough to cope with current or future demand'.

He called the latest workforce data 'yet another stark reminder of the ongoing workforce crisis currently facing the NHS' - and called for greater efforts to retain experienced GPs.

Dr Kasaraneni said that BMA polling showed a workforce 'pushed to their limits'. He said: 'The bottom line is that the GP workforce is simply not growing quickly enough to cope with current or future demand. Without the workforce we need, especially as we look to the growing backlog, the future of the NHS hangs in the balance – and patients will continue to wait too long for the care they need.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Under 40s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Under 40s to be offered alternative to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Patients aged 30-39 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19...

7 May 2021
GPs per patient down 10% in just five years, NHS data reveal

GPs per patient down 10% in just five years, NHS data reveal

The number of fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs per patient in England...

7 May 2021
Supportive model must replace harmful CQC inspections, BMA chair warns

Supportive model must replace harmful CQC inspections, BMA chair warns

CQC inspections that ‘divert time away from patient care’ and ‘instil fear’ among...

7 May 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

7 May 2021
A 'tsunami' of work is drowning general practice: GPs speak out about a profession at its limit

A 'tsunami' of work is drowning general practice: GPs speak out about a profession at its limit

Rocketing workloads created by huge backlogs of cases and continuing COVID-19 disruption...

6 May 2021
Slight increase in GP workforce during past year, but number of partners continues to fall

Slight increase in GP workforce during past year, but number of partners continues to fall

The GP workforce grew by 0.4% in the year to March 2021, but the number of GP partners...

6 May 2021