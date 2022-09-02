GPs offered incentive pay to speed up COVID-19 jab rollout in care homes

GP practices will be offered up to £525 per care home to accelerate delivery of autumn COVID-19 booster jabs to the most vulnerable patients.

by Nick Bostock
COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: Marina Demidiuk/EyeEm/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

COVID-19 vaccination

GPs offered incentive pay to speed up COVID-19 jab rollout in care homes

2 Sep 2022
Steve Barclay

GP contract to be amended as government pushes online registration

2 Sep 2022
Coins

GP income rise in pandemic reflects huge surge in working hours, say accountants

1 Sep 2022
Sign outside BMA House

Practices urged to focus on staff mental health ahead of Suicide Prevention Day

1 Sep 2022
GP consultation

GP trainees set out vision to lift general practice from crisis

31 Aug 2022
COVID test

Government lowers COVID-19 pandemic alert to level two

31 Aug 2022