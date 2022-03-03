GPs could be offered extra incentives to work in underdoctored area

NHS Kent and Medway CCG is developing ‘attraction packages’ involving financial incentives as well as assistance with housing and schools in an attempt to attract more GPs and combat a chronic shortage in the area.

NHS Kent and Medway is in the top 10 most underdoctored CCGs in England with 745 full-time equivalent (FTE) GPs spread across a patient pool of around 1,957,000 people - meaning there are 2,626 patients for each FTE GP.

Dr Simon Dunn, local GP and clinical lead for workforce for NHS Kent and Medway CCG said: ‘We recognise recruiting GPs in Kent and Medway is difficult, particularly in our coastal communities, which face complex health challenges, as highlighted in Professor Chris Whitty’s report last year.

He added: ‘We are looking at how we make our roles more flexible, how we support GPs to have interesting portfolio careers and how we attract people from around the UK. We are also developing attraction packages, which include financial incentives as well as looking at broader needs such as housing and schools.’

Patients in the area joined a national protest on 26 February over issues including NHS workforce shortages.

The number of patients per FTE GP in Kent and Medway CCG is well above the national median figure of 2,213 - and in some areas within it, the patient to GP ratio is even higher. Medway Central PCN, for example has 7,158 patients per FTE GP according to NHS Digital data.

Local councillor Pauline Farrance said the GP shortage in the area predates the COVID-19 pandemic, with one practice reportedly already tackling a ratio of 5,000 patients per GP.

Underdoctored area

Ms Farrance added that Margate has the ‘most awful’ deprivation. She said Margate was 'something like 67th out of 33,000 neighbourhoods in England for deprivation’, compounding the impact of the GP shortage.

Deprived areas across England have faced higher rates of GP turnover over the past decade, University of Manchester researchers found last year.

Meanwhile, previous research has demonstrated a clear link between deprivation and increased GP workload - leaving underdoctored areas with high rates of deprivation facing a near impossible task to deliver adequate patient care.

Ms Farrance backed proposed incentives to attract GPs to the area - but warned that with new housing under construction in the area healthcare capacity would need to increase to avoid deepening the shortfall in GPs per patient.