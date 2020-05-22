GPs offered access to antibody testing from next week

By Luke Haynes on the 22 May 2020

GPs will be able to request COVID-19 antibody tests for themselves and patients from next week, the government has announced.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock (Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)
Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock (Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Speaking at a coronavirus briefing on 21 May, health secretary Matt Hancock revealed plans for a national antibody testing programme after the government secured a deal for 10m tests.

Tests will be prioritised for NHS and care staff, and clinicians will be able to request them for patients both in hospital and in social care settings.

Antibody testing will confirm whether people have previously had the virus, while swab testing carried out to date as part of the UK response to the pandemic confirms current infection.

Antibody tests

Mr Hancock said antibody testing would be rolled out 'in a phased way' from next week. He added: 'This is an important milestone and it represents further progress in our national testing programme. Knowing you have these antibodies will help us to understand in the future if you are at lower risk of catching coronavirus, dying from coronavirus and of transmitting coronavirus.’

The health secretary also revealed that three further tests were being assessed.

Healthcare staff will be asked by their employer if they want to have an antibody test, with NHS England setting up a network of regional CEOs to oversee the work. Patients who are already having blood taken as part of other tests will be asked whether they would like an antibody test.

As part of the Public Health England’s (PHE) SIREN study, which will investigate whether antibodies indicate immunity to covid-19, 10,000 healthcare workers will be studied for at least a year.

COVID-19 infection

Data will be collected on their history of infection and any new symptoms they present and individuals will have nose and throat swabs and blood samples taken regularly.

SIREN study lead Dr Susan Hopkins, said: ‘ The results of this PHE study will be an important piece of the puzzle. We know people who have had COVID-19 produce antibodies in response but what we don’t know is whether this means they have immunity against future infection and how long that protection may last. Improving our understanding will be critical to future decisions about how best to control the spread of coronavirus.’

Earlier this month RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall called on the government to shift away from 'arbitrary numbers and targets', and focus on wider access to testing for health professionals and the public. He also said it was essential that GPs had access to testing to protect patients in care homes.

Swab testing was extended to asymptomatic GPs, care home residents and staff at the end of April after originally being provided to symptomatic GPs and their families in mid-April.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Named clinical lead in place at 100% of care homes in England after 'record' GP response

Named clinical lead in place at 100% of care homes in England after 'record' GP response

NHS England has welcomed a 'record response' from GP practices across the country...

22 May 2020
GPs offered access to antibody testing from next week

GPs offered access to antibody testing from next week

GPs will be able to request COVID-19 antibody tests for themselves and patients from...

22 May 2020
Government forced into U-turn over NHS surcharge for health and care workers

Government forced into U-turn over NHS surcharge for health and care workers

Doctors' leaders hailed a moral victory as the government announced plans to scrap...

22 May 2020
BMA slams 'postcode lottery' in protecting at-risk GPs from COVID-19

BMA slams 'postcode lottery' in protecting at-risk GPs from COVID-19

GP practices have not received sufficient practical advice on protecting at-risk...

21 May 2020
Failure to restore safe referral system leaves GPs facing unfair risk, warns BMA

Failure to restore safe referral system leaves GPs facing unfair risk, warns BMA

GPs urgently need a safe referral system to support patients who require hospital...

21 May 2020
Over 300 NHS and care workers dead from COVID-19 as Johnson backs 'absurd' overseas levy

Over 300 NHS and care workers dead from COVID-19 as Johnson backs 'absurd' overseas levy

The government has refused to exempt overseas health and care workers from an 'absurd'...

21 May 2020