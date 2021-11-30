GPs offered £15 per jab as government sets 31 January COVID-19 booster deadline

At a Downing Street press conference on 30 November, NHS chief executive Amanda Prichard said primary care services would receive £15 per dose of vaccine administered Monday to Saturday - up from £12.58 under previous stages of the rollout - and £20 for jabs administered on Sundays or bank holidays.

Ms Pritchard said practices delivering COVID-19 jabs to housebound patients would receive a premium £30 payment per dose until the end of December.

These rates of pay will remain in place from 1 December to 31 January, as the government aims to meet a target of offering a booster dose of vaccine to all adults by the end of January.

COVID-19 booster

The NHS chief executive added that efforts are also being made to ‘reduce or eliminate’ the current requirement for a 15-minute observation period after jabs - and confirmed that officials are considering measures aimed at 'cutting other burdens' on clinicians.

The announcement comes after GP leaders warned that practices would need 'substantial support' to step up in response to additional pressure from the Omicron variant - including calls for steps such as suspension of the QOF to reduce bureaucracy and allow practices to focus on patients.

All eligible over-18s will be offered a booster jab by the end of January, according to the government, which announced that military personnel would be drafted in to assist the NHS.

Speaking about plans for NHS England to deliver an expanded booster programme, Ms Pritchard said: ‘The NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme was already in its most complex phase and staff are working at breakneck speed to respond to this - the biggest change in eligibility since the programme was launched.

Vaccination capacity

‘It is our intention to ensure that everyone eligible for a booster is given the chance to book one before the end of January. To make this happen we will need to expand vaccination capacity right across the NHS.

‘Our hard-working GPs, community pharmacists, and their primary care colleagues have delivered the lion's share of the vaccinations so far. We're looking at how we can help them to do even more jabs by cutting other burdens on them to free up clinicians' time.’

The CQC previously announced that it would restart routine practice inspections in the autumn but the NHS chief executive said that it had agreed to ‘pause’ this to help ‘free up’ time for the response to Omicron.

Updates on pay and measures to ease pressure on GP practices come after the JCVI recommended that the booster campaign should expand immediately to people aged 18-39 - and that second doses should be offered to those aged 12-15.

The updated advice followed the emergence of the Omicron variant in the UK, with health and social care secretary Sajid Javid confirming that there were now 22 cases of the strain in the UK - 13 in England and nine in Scotland.

Expanding the campaign to all over 18s means that almost 14m more adults will be eligible for a booster jab in England alone with 6.9m over-40s and 7m people aged 18-39 - a move that will heap further pressure on GP practices already managing unprecedented workload.

Both the QOF and CQC inspections were paused at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with practices' QOF income protected.