GPs should not have 'monopoly' as doctors in primary care, says RCGP chair GPs should not be the only doctors allowed to work in general practice settings and careful introduction of SAS doctors in primary care could help ease the workforce crisis, the RCGP chair has said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up