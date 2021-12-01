GPs lack staff and capacity for expanded booster drive, BMA warns

Responding to the government’s on 30 December that all over 18s will be offered a booster jab by 31 January, England GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said family doctors needed ‘substantial support’ to speed up vaccinations - arguing that increased funding would ‘do little to help alleviate current pressures’.

She said that the government had to release GP teams from bureaucracy and lower-priority, centrally imposed targets to free up time for them to ‘get jabs into arms as quickly as possible’.

The Camden GP also insisted that surgeries would need more detail around plans to reduce existing workload after NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard announced on 30 November that CQC inspections would be paused and that measures aimed at 'cutting other burdens' on clinicians were also under consideration. Dr Jameel said supportive ‘action’ was what the profession needed most.

Booster campaign

She said: ‘GPs and their teams will always be there for their patients and their communities, but will need substantial support if we are to further accelerate the booster campaign.

‘At present, practices physically don’t have the staff or spare capacity to manage the additional numbers of patients expected to come forward for boosters alongside all the non-COVID care and assessments their contracts have bound them to do.

‘Funding, while welcome, will do little to help alleviate current pressures. With a finite number of staff and hours in the day there is a limit to what practices can achieve and the government and NHS England needs to be honest with the public about this.’

An additional 14m adults in England will be eligible for a booster vaccination following the government’s announcement. Primary care services have been offered £15 per dose of vaccine administered Monday to Saturday up until January as an incentive to deliver more.

GP bureaucracy

Dr Jameel added: ‘If the government and NHS England want more practices to get involved again with vaccinations, as many will want to do at such a critical time, they need to be freed from bureaucracy and lower-priority, centrally imposed targets – releasing time and staff so practice teams can get jabs into arms as quickly as possible.

‘It’s promising that NHS England have alluded to alleviating the burdens on practices to help free-up more time for them to deliver boosters, but we urgently need more detail and most importantly, action. I have every confidence in GPs and their teams stepping up to the plate to support their communities at this great time of need and national effort, but we need to be supported so we can care for our patients.’

Ms Pritchard said yesterday that the CQC had agreed to pause routine inspections of GP practices to free up clinicians' time. But she stopped short of confirming other steps NHS England could take to ease pressure on the profession.

Details of vaccination payments for the accelerated booster campaign and measures to ease pressure on GP practices come after the JCVI recommended that the booster campaign should expand immediately to people aged 18-39 - and that second doses should be offered to those aged 12-15.

GPs at the England LMCs conference last week warned that current workload pressures and rising incidents of abuse had left them utterly exhausted and with low morale. Dr Jameel urged the government to work with the profession but warned that GPs were ready to take action to defend themselves.