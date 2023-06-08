GPs invite Starmer for talks after criticism of partnership model

Senior GPs have urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to meet them for talks to 'shape the future of general practice' after the party's criticism of the GP partnership model.

by Eleanor Philpotts and Nick Bostock

