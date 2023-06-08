GPs invite Starmer for talks after criticism of partnership model Senior GPs have urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to meet them for talks to 'shape the future of general practice' after the party's criticism of the GP partnership model. by Eleanor Philpotts and Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up