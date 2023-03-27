GPs could ignore £156,000 pay declaration after failure to update contracts Many practices can ignore demands for GPs earning over £156,000 to declare their income publicly because their contracts have not been updated to include the rule, the BMA has said. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up