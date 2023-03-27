GPs could ignore £156,000 pay declaration after failure to update contracts

Many practices can ignore demands for GPs earning over £156,000 to declare their income publicly because their contracts have not been updated to include the rule, the BMA has said.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Opening letter

GPs could ignore £156,000 pay declaration after failure to update contracts

27 Mar 2023
PrimaryCareLearnings

Join us face-to-face for PrimaryCareLearnings 2023

27 Mar 2023
Clinical Update Podcast

Save time and be greener with the Clinical Update podcast

24 Mar 2023
Home Office building

BMA calls on Home Office to address IMG visa problems by summer

24 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice: Should assisted dying be legalised?

Special podcast: Should assisted dying be legalised?

24 Mar 2023
COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination halves risk of developing long COVID, study finds

23 Mar 2023