GPs hit out at failure to warn practices ahead of breast cancer drug announcement GPs have hit out at NHS England for failing to warn the profession ahead of a breast cancer drug announcement last week that a senior official advised patients to 'discuss with your GP'. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up