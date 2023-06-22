GPs hardest hit by 'vicious cycle' driving doctors to quit, warns GMC Doctors are being driven out of the NHS by a 'vicious cycle' of heavy workload, dissatisfaction and burnout that has hit GPs hardest, a damning GMC report warns. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up