GPs under growing pressure as spike in COVID-19 cases hits workforce

There were 399,820 cases in the week to 11 March, a rise of 56.3% from 255,864 in the previous seven-day period, official data from the UK Health Security Agency reveal.

The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases comes after the government dropped all COVID-19 restrictions on 24 February. The 72,898 cases reported on Friday 11 March was the highest figure for a single day since early February.

GP practices in parts of England reported growing staff absences due to COVID-19 infection - at a time when demand for general practice services remains intense.

GPonline analysis of the latest daily COVID-19 cases comes as the latest statistical bulletin from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) - which are roughly a week behind the daily UKHSA figures - also showed an increase in COVID-19 infections ‘across the whole country’.

The ONS reported that in the week ending 5 March 2022, 3.8% of people in England tested positive for a variant of COVID-19, 'equating to around one in 25' or as many as 2.2m people in total.

In Wales, around one in 30 people are estimated to have been infected with COVID-19 in the week to 5 March - while in Northern Ireland the figure was far higher at one in 13, and in Scotland one in 18.

The ONS said it was too early to determine whether the easing of COVID-19 restrictions was the cause of the rise.

GP workforce

Reports from GPs suggest rising COVID-19 cases are having a significant impact on the primary care workforce, with practices reporting rising staff absences.

A report by Devon LMC highlighted a number of practices struggling to maintain staffing levels, with practices warning that 'increasing numbers of staff testing positive or isolating due to a positive household contact is making maintaining safe staff very difficult' and that 'absences are affecting all teams at present'.

One practice told the LMC: ‘The level of workload and general morale remains concerning. We have GPs and staff off with COVID-19 and patient contact numbers and demand continues to rise.’

Another reported 'significantly reduced contact numbers due to covid absence’, while another said: 'Today have 30% of admin staff off work unwell. One GP advised wife has COVID-19 so will need to work from home.’

Evidence of rising cases comes as the UKHSA reported on 10 March that prevalence of COVID-19 was in decline although infection rates remained high. However, the findings from the REACT-1 study by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori are based on data from 8 February to 1 March - before the latest increase in daily COVID-19 cases.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid - who told the BBC's Today programme on 14 March that he remained comfortable with plans to scrap free COVID-19 testing from April - welcomed the latest REACT-1 findings. He said: 'It is reassuring to see that COVID-19 cases have continued to fall as we learn to live with the virus and regain our freedoms.’