GPs given green light to prescribe antivirals as flu cases spike

GPs can now prescribe antivirals for flu after the past week saw the sharpest rise in cases so far this winter - as experts warned the UK is also entering an 'epidemic' period for pneumonia.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Talking GP logo and Dr Sylvia Kama-Kieghe

Podcast: Supporting international medical graduate GPs and GP registrars

15 Dec 2023
Man coughing

Persistent cough - red flag symptoms

15 Dec 2023 CPD
RCGP sign at the college's annual conference

RCGP should financially compensate registrars who could not finish exam, says BMA

14 Dec 2023
UK money

Government QOF consultation asks if continuity and access should be incentivised

14 Dec 2023
Maria Caulfield

Health minister Maria Caulfield: Why we had to change the death certification system

14 Dec 2023