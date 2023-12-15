GPs given green light to prescribe antivirals as flu cases spike GPs can now prescribe antivirals for flu after the past week saw the sharpest rise in cases so far this winter - as experts warned the UK is also entering an 'epidemic' period for pneumonia. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up