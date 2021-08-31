GPs forced to spend hours cancelling tests amid 'perilous' blood tube shortage

By Luke Haynes on the 31 August 2021

GPs are losing hours of time deciding which blood tests to cancel as a 'perilous' shortage of test tubes leaves doctors fearing diagnoses will be missed, the BMA has warned.

Blood test situation 'perilous' (Photo: Nenov/Getty Images)
The shortage of tubes for blood tests threatens to further intensify pressure on general practice at a time when workload is already significantly outstripping pre-pandemic levels

BMA deputy chair Dr David Wrigley warned that even the most clinically important blood tests may soon be at risk unless additional supplies can be found before the middle of next month.

Last week, NHS England asked GPs to stop all non-urgent blood tests until 17 September as it warned supplies of blood test tubes would become ‘even more constrained’ before they improved. The latest guidance asks practices only to conduct blood tests required for a two-week wait cancer referral and tests that are ‘extremely overdue’ and/or essential for safe prescribing of medication or monitoring of a condition.

Blood test restrictions

Practices have also been advised to continue with tests that could avoid a hospital admission or prevent an onward referral and those that are needed for patients with suspected sepsis or conditions with a risk of death or disability.

However, the BMA has warned that restrictions could lead to missed diagnoses. Dr Wrigley said: ‘This crisis has put doctors and their patients in a terrible, unenviable position. No doctor knowingly undertakes unnecessary blood tests and to now have to ration all those we are doing, as well as cancel hundreds more, goes against everything we stand for as clinicians.

‘However, if we don’t try to follow the NHS guidance, it’s clear we will get to the point where even the most clinically urgent of blood tests may not be able to be done as we simply won’t have the tubes for the blood to go into.

‘We are at a very perilous point and it’s surprising that NHS England hasn’t declared a critical incident given the very strong possibility that NHS organisations may temporarily lose the ability to provide lifesaving diagnostic testing. We also call on NHS England to commit to the changes that are needed for their guidance to be properly followed by doctors, and provide patients with detailed, easily accessible information about the situation.

QOF income protection

‘Many GP practices - like mine - will now have to spend hours assessing which already scheduled tests can or cannot be cancelled and this takes time away from frontline patient care when it is most needed. Cancelling tests makes patients anxious and can mean a missed diagnosis.’

The BMA has previously called for QOF income protection for practices so that GPs would not face funding shortfalls if they cannot complete blood tests that are contractually required for QOF work or NHS health checks.

NHS England has said there are ‘no current plans to change QOF payment arrangements’ for these indicators, but added it would keep the situation ‘under review’.

The NHS has been affected by a disruption of supplies from provider Becton Dickinson. NHS England said the shortage of blood test tubes was a global problem and its guidance applied to all providers and laboratories in England regardless of which equipment they used.

