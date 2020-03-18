GPs forced to self-isolate as 14-day coronavirus rule threatens to decimate NHS workforce

GPs across the UK are complaining that the lack of coronavirus testing for frontline primary care professionals and support staff means that contact with unconfirmed cases in their own families is preventing them from working - potentially for no reason.

People with mild coronavirus symptoms were told told by the government this week to self-isolate for seven days, with 14-day isolation for households in which someone is ill. But testing for COVID-19 is being focused on patients admitted to hospital.

GPs took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not being able to work, while others complained of huge rises in workload due to colleagues forced into self-isolation:

Our workload has increased 30-40% in last 2 days. We have to send staff home with (unconfirmed) household contacts. I know everyone v busy but @scotgovhealth @CMO_England @CathCalderwood1 a negative test in a symptomatic person would surely allow us to have a hope of functioning? — Margaret McCartney (@mgtmccartney) March 17, 2020

There are two GPs not working here due to unconfirmed Covid. GP workforce doesn’t seem to be a priority.

Footballers and politicians seem to be able to get tested... — Sam Finnikin (@sfinnikin) March 17, 2020

This is awful. My son has a cough so I (GP) and wife (ED consultant) are off for two weeks. The kids are delighted, I am absolutely aghast and frustrated. #coronavirus #Corvid19uk — Richard Van Mellaerts (@vanmellaerts) March 18, 2020

Same situation in my practice too Sam, with conflicting messages about whether or not testing is actually available ?? — David Blane (@dnblane) March 17, 2020

About to have two weeks at home because of daughter’s cough. Hospice dr and GP, widow so sole parent. Feel terrible about not going to work. If we all have to do this, who will run the NHS?! — Kate Harding (@KateJH1970) March 17, 2020