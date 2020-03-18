GPs forced to self-isolate as 14-day coronavirus rule threatens to decimate NHS workforce

18 March 2020

Practices are already reporting a staffing crisis in primary care as GPs are forced to stop working to self-isolate with their families.

Practices crippled by 14-day self-isolation rule (Photo: Andy Stewart/Getty Images)
Practices crippled by 14-day self-isolation rule (Photo: Andy Stewart/Getty Images)

GPs across the UK are complaining that the lack of coronavirus testing for frontline primary care professionals and support staff means that contact with unconfirmed cases in their own families is preventing them from working - potentially for no reason.

People with mild coronavirus symptoms were told told by the government this week to self-isolate for seven days, with 14-day isolation for households in which someone is ill. But testing for COVID-19 is being focused on patients admitted to hospital.

GPs took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not being able to work, while others complained of huge rises in workload due to colleagues forced into self-isolation:

GPs forced to self-isolate as 14-day coronavirus rule threatens to decimate NHS workforce

