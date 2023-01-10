GPs face uncertainty over rising costs as energy support slashed

GP practices face a sharp rise in energy costs from April this year after the government slashed support for businesses.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Gas meter

GPs face uncertainty over rising costs as energy support slashed

10 Jan 2023
Hospital beds

Plans to free up hospital beds risk 'additional pressure' on GPs

9 Jan 2023
Labour shadow health and social care secretary Wes Streeting

GPs reject Labour plan to scrap 'murky' partnership model

9 Jan 2023
Medical centre sign

Practice caps urgent appointments as GPs face 100+ daily contacts

6 Jan 2023
GP sign

'The system is buckling': Most GPs say workload over the past year not safe

6 Jan 2023
Close up of BMA official picket armband

Junior doctors set for 72-hour walkout in March if they vote to strike

6 Jan 2023