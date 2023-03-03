GPs face second imposed contract in two years as talks collapse

BMA leaders expect the government to impose changes to the GP contract for the second year running after talks broke down - in a move that could bring GP industrial action a step closer.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA sign

GPs face second imposed contract in two years as talks collapse

3 Mar 2023
Junior doctor protests

Junior doctor anger as Barclay unable to negotiate on pay

3 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: GP contract negotiations, how the government is handling the NHS and junior doctor strikes

3 Mar 2023
Banknotes

GPs threatened with funding clawback over rejected contract

2 Mar 2023
Dr Alan Stout

GP crisis 'off the scale' in Northern Ireland as practices hand back contracts

2 Mar 2023
Man sat on sofa using a laptop

NICE recommends eight digital therapies to treat anxiety and depression

1 Mar 2023