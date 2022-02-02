GPs face MMR jab drive as uptake hits lowest point in a decade

UK Health Security Agency data shows MMR coverage for England lags behind the rest of the UK, with 85.5% of five-year-olds covered with two doses of the jab, compared with a UK average of 86.3% and a high of 92.8% in Scotland.

The proportion of five-year-olds covered with two MMR jabs fell by 0.8 percentage points in July-September 2021 compared with the previous three-month period - reaching its lowest level in 10 years after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coverage with the pre-school booster also dipped by 0.7 percentage points in England to 85.2% - while pre-school booster coverage in Scotland and Wales exceeded 90%.

Vaccine coverage in London trails way behind the rest of England, with MMR1 coverage at 87.8% in children aged five, compared to coverage in excess of 90% in all other English regions.

For MMR2 - the second dose of MMR vaccine - coverage is even further behind, with 72.9% coverage in London in children aged five compared with between 86% and 92% in other regions.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: 'Measles is highly contagious and can be dangerous, and it is very concerning to see falling levels of uptake for the MMR vaccine.

'It is absolutely crucial we make sure our children are fully protected against measles, mumps and rubella with both doses of the jab.'

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: 'The MMR vaccine offers the best protection from measles, mumps and rubella, which is why we’re calling on parents and carers to make sure their children are up to date with their two doses.

'Even a small drop in vaccine coverage can have a big impact on population immunity levels and lead to outbreaks.'