GPs face financial challenge as COVID-19 vaccine programme expands

By Nick Bostock on the 9 March 2021

GP practices face a financial challenge as the COVID-19 vaccine programme expands in the coming months because they will have to foot the bill for extra staff, the RCGP and BMA have warned.

Vaccinations are expected to slow this week before accelerating in the week beginning 15 March as second-dose vaccinations become due for millions of people who received a first dose in late December or early January.

More than 1m people have already received both doses of vaccine - but local vaccination sites face a huge challenge as they ramp up second doses alongside continuing to work through first-dose jabs for priority cohorts identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

NHS England has suggested that vaccine supply could hit record levels midway through this month.

GP funding

Joint guidance from the BMA and RCGP on preparing a workforce to deliver the vaccination campaign confirms: 'We expect the vaccine programme to continue to expand as more supplies of vaccines become available.

'Practices and PCN groupings can and should secure additional vaccination workforce staff where this is likely to be required. Securing staff can be a complicated process, and while forward planning may be a challenge given the short timescales for vaccine delivery, any steps that can be taken in advance will ease this process.'

The advice warns that although some income comes to practices from the vaccination campaign 'practices may need to fund the majority of additional staff'. The advice warns: 'Resourcing the vaccination programme may therefore be a challenge.'

The warning over the financial impact for practices of delivering the campaign comes after GPonline reported that practices faced cashflow problems because of missed payments related to the first wave of vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccine programme

NHS England has promised to correct the missed payments in the March pay round for practices - after a warning from the BMA that general practice could not be expected to deliver the vaccination campaign 'on goodwill' alone.

The joint BMA/RCGP advice reminds practices that a £150m GP COVID-19 capacity fund has been released to CCGs - funding that 'can be appropriately drawn down to expand staff capacity'.

The guidance offers advice on workload prioritisation, recruitment and use of staff from the additional roles reimbursement scheme, staff training and access to vaccines for different groups.

Meanwhile, an update to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for sites delivering COVID-19 vaccination urges practices to consider how to build in flexibility to allow their workforce to respond to surges in vaccine supply that may require large numbers of staff to administer it.

The SOP says: 'Providers should consider the medium-term capacity implications of releasing staff to deliver the vaccination programme. Vaccine supply will vary from week to week and sites should ensure there is flexibility in workforce plans to enable teams to quickly be stood down in quieter periods and stood back up when required.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

PCN COVID-19 vaccination sites no longer need a GP present at all times

PCN COVID-19 vaccination sites no longer need a GP present at all times

COVID-19 vaccination sites run by primary care networks (PCNs) are no longer required...

9 Mar 2021
GPs face financial challenge as COVID-19 vaccine programme expands

GPs face financial challenge as COVID-19 vaccine programme expands

GP practices face a financial challenge as the COVID-19 vaccine programme expands...

9 Mar 2021
Viewpoint: Latest government white paper is missed opportunity to reform the GMC

Viewpoint: Latest government white paper is missed opportunity to reform the GMC

The government must not lose sight of promises to reform professional regulation...

8 Mar 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

8 Mar 2021
Locum GPs half as likely as partners to have both COVID-19 jabs by end of February

Locum GPs half as likely as partners to have both COVID-19 jabs by end of February

Locum GPs were half as likely as GP partners to have received two doses of COVID-19...

8 Mar 2021
One in six doctors report COVID-19 vaccine sites disrupted by delivery failures

One in six doctors report COVID-19 vaccine sites disrupted by delivery failures

One in six doctors say local vaccination sites have been forced to rearrange sessions...

8 Mar 2021