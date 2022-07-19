GPs face double whammy of cuts as pay awards leave £1.75bn hole in NHS finances

The government this week accepted in full recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) and the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) over increases in pay, awarding what unions say amounts to a 4.75% increase overall to the NHS pay bill, and a 4.5% uplift for salaried GPs.

Both awards infuriated unions because they are around half the current rate of inflation - meaning they represent another real-terms pay cut after a decade of pay erosion.

But the rises threaten wider damage to primary care because the government has not delivered additional funding to cover the cost of the pay increases, which must be paid for 'within existing departmental funding'.

Funding gap

GPonline reported this week that GP practices face losses of around £40,000 on average if they award the recommended increases to salaried GPs and other staff.

Practices face a double whammy of cuts, however, because the unfunded award for NHS staff leaves the health service as a whole with a colossal gap in its finances - which senior health service figures have warned could force cuts in spending on primary care.

Speaking at a board meeting this month, NHS England chief financial officer Julian Kelly said the health service was funded for a maximum pay settlement of 3% - well below the rise awarded by the government worth 4.75% overall for NHS staff.

He told the board meeting that every percentage point over 3% costs the NHS somewhere between £900m and £1bn - suggesting that the health service now faces a shortfall of up to £1.75bn.

Pay settlement

The chief financial officer said NHS England was 'supportive' of the right settlement for health service staff, and that it was 'important to deal with cost of living and real world pressures our staff are facing'.

However, he warned that unless the government provided additional funding to cover the increased cost 'that would entail very real decisions for us about what we would stop'.

Mr Kelly said NHS England had already 'emptied the coffers' to pay for inflationary pressures worth around £1.5bn, had faced a cut to its original pay settlement to cover COVID-19 testing costs, was operating with a total funding package that was down in real terms from the previous year - and had been forced to 'reduce investment into some of our programmes by about £800m'.

On top of these pressures, a pay settlement over 3% with no extra money to cover it would force 'really difficult decisions', he said.

'We would then be looking at having to cut back on investment in our major areas. Our major areas are primary care, cancer care, or indeed at the margin some big capital investments. It is not realistic to ask systems to "just do more efficiency" in a world where we are already asking them to do 4% or 5%.'