GPs earning over £150,000 could have to publicly declare income from April, BMA warns

Plans to publicly name GPs earning over £150,000 in NHS income were agreed as part of the five-year GP contract and originally due to be introduced in 2021. The government amended the GMS and PMS regulations in October last year to introduce the change.

However, the plans were halted by the government at the last minute amid fears they would cause disruption over the winter period.

In an update to practices this month, the BMA's GP committee in England said that although the pay transparency rules had been suspended, they still remain part of the GP contract regulations.

There were initially plans to increase the income threshold for declaring income by £3,000 each year, which would make the earning limit for 2021/22 £156,000, but it is unclear if this would still remain the case.



The BMA said that as things stand 'the individuals in scope of the regulations introduced in October 2021 will need to make a declaration of their 2021/22 earnings in April 2023 as the provision remains in the GP contract'.

An update from NHS England confirms this remains the case.

Pay transparency rules

The BMA said that it remained strongly opposed to the introduction of pay transparency for GPs and was pushing for a further suspension of the rules.

'We continue to request further suspension of the requirement to declare earnings as we believe this is harmful to morale in the profession and could lead colleagues to reduce their working commitments or retire,’ the BMA update said.

It added: ‘We also believe that it is inequitable to single out general practice for this requirement.’

Under the regulations, GPs and practice employees in England with more than £150,000 in NHS earnings would be required to declare this income through an online system and this information would then be made public. Salaried GPs and employed practice staff were exempt from the rules.

Guidance issued at the time the rules were due to be introduced last year revealed that the details published would have included the GP or staff member's name and job title, their earnings in £5,000 'earnings bands', the name of the organisation from which they received the greatest proportion of their NHS earnings and the number of other organisations they received NHS income from.

NHS earnings

The rules attracted strong criticism in the profession, with the BMA warning they risked exposing GPs to a fresh wave of abuse from the public.

In the run-up to their introduction last autumn the BMA revealed that GPs were reducing their hours in order to remain under the earning limit requiring them to declare their income.

Last year the BMA said that pay transparency had been agreed as part of the five-year contract deal 'on the clear understanding that GPs were not being singled out but that the government would also require other professions such as pharmacists and dentists to publish NHS earnings above a certain figure too'.

However, the government has never put forward plans for any profession other than GPs to declare their NHS earnings.