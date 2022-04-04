GPs diagnosing ‘in the dark’ after end of free COVID-19 testing

Speaking at a Royal Society of Medicine webinar, Professor Dame Clare Gerada said it was important that patients could continue to do home tests to allow GPs to rule out COVID-19 among other conditions, such as the common cold and hayfever.

The London GP admitted that family doctors worked ‘completely in the dark’ during the early stages of the pandemic when widespread COVID-19 testing was unavailable.

Professor Gerada added that the virus was a ‘community-based’ disease, often managed first by primary care teams. Maintaining a robust testing programme to help GPs was vital to support primary care, she warned.

Free COVID tests

Calls from the RCGP president to maintain free testing came just days after free testing was scrapped by the government.

Patient-facing staff in the NHS and vulnerable patients can still access tests - and NHS England has confirmed that patients 'in a community or primary care setting requiring a test by a clinician to support clinical decisions during their care and treatment pathway' can order tests free of charge.

However, the BMA has called on the government to rethink its policy amid record COVID-19 infection rates in England and Wales, warning that failure to do so will pile further pressure on NHS services.

Professor Gerada suggested that the end of general access to free tests would make it more difficult for GPs to treat patients.

Disease prevalence

In the absence of tests earlier in the pandemic, she said: 'We were seeing patients in primary care who we had no idea whether they had COVID-19 with a whole range of symptoms - we were working completely in the dark.

‘So I think it is important to carry on testing [so] we know the prevalence of it, even if it's a mild disease [in most cases]. We need to be able to distinguish it from a common cold, or from hay fever which we're going to be rapidly seeing in the next few weeks. So I think that is very important.

‘COVID-19 is now a community disease and it is very bad. Mainly because vast numbers of our staff are off with COVID-19 related symptoms and we're struggling to meet the demand. We've got patients who we're still very uncertain whether it is COVID-19 or not.’

She added: ‘I think it is really important going forward we actually realise that this is a community-based disease and we need to make sure that we deal with it downstream rather than by the time they get into [hospitals].’

'Confusing' guidance

Other GPs have expressed concern about the scrapping of free COVID-19 tests. Surrey GP Dr Dave Triska said it was ‘already impossible’ to distinguish between COVID-19 and some other diseases, and suggested that it would now be even harder.

Berkshire GP Dr Niti Sodhi added that the guidance around testing was ‘confusing’. She said: 'The numbers seem to be so high at the moment and the fact that only patient-facing staff can access lateral flow tests defies belief.'

LMCs have also reported growing pressure on practices in the last week as rising COVID-19 cases drive up staff absences, with a handful reporting black alerts - the highest warning level for pressure on surgeries.

Figures from the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) COVID-19 infection survey show that in the week ending 26 March, 7.56% of the population or one in 13 people in England were infected - the highest level ever recorded.