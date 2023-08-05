GPs 'despair' as NHS England slashes COVID-19 jab fee GP practices could be forced to pull out of delivering COVID-19 vaccinations this year after a ‘short-sighted’ decision by NHS England to slash the fee per jab by 25%. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up