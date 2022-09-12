GPs demand more detail and longer-term support under Energy Price Guarantee

GP leaders have called for more detail urgently on how government plans to cap energy costs will work for practices - and said a six-month guarantee of support was too short.

by Nick Bostock
Gas meter
(Photo: Bet_Noire/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Closed sign

GP practices can close for Queen's funeral bank holiday

12 Sep 2022
Gas meter

GPs demand more detail and longer-term support under Energy Price Guarantee

12 Sep 2022
Coins

Urgent reform of Finance Act could help NHS retain thousands of GPs, says expert

12 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth

NHS limits communications as doctors pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

9 Sep 2022
Talking General Practice logo

Podcast: How rising costs are affecting practices and what will Liz Truss mean for general practice?

9 Sep 2022
Dr Devina Maru and Dr Liam Loftus

What does a positive future for general practice look like – a view from the next generation

8 Sep 2022