GPs most cost-effective and popular part of COVID-19 jab programme, says NAO

The 'goodwill, flexibility and dedication' demonstrated by general practice was key to delivering the 'biggest and most complex vaccination programme in UK history', the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

By the end of October 2021, GP practices working in PCN groups and community pharmacies had delivered 71% of all doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in England - far exceeding the 56% share expected by NHS England.

Meanwhile, the cost of each delivering each dose of vaccine via GP or community pharmacy teams was more than a third lower than the cost of delivery through dedicated vaccination centres. Delivery through GPs and community pharmacy cost £24 per dose, compared with £34 per dose at dedicated vaccination centres - which were the 'most expensive method'.

COVID-19 vaccination

The lower delivery cost via GP and community pharmacy routes confounded NHS England's expectations, the report reveals. Officials predicted at the start of the vaccine rollout that GP practices and community pharmacy would be the most expensive delivery mechanism - and cost around 50% more per jab than the £24 per dose figure.

GPs and community pharmacies were the most popular route for receving COVID-19 jabs for all priority groups, the report found - and it cited Healthwatch research, adding that 'public trust was higher in medical professionals when there was an existing relationship, which may help to explain the popularity of local vaccination services'.

The report also cited concerns from the BMA that the existing 'experience and knowledge' of primary care was not fully taken into account in the early stages of planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The BMA told the NAO that 'it was fully engaged in planning from October 2020 onwards, but it felt if this had happened earlier some difficulties with logistics, communications and IT systems could have been avoided'.

RCGP vice chair Dr Gary Howsam said: 'GPs and their teams, working with colleagues across the health service, have pulled out all the stops to ensure as many people as possible are protected from COVID-19 and it’s good to see this being recognised by the NAO in today’s report.

'The vaccine rollout was the biggest and most complex vaccination programme in UK history. It also ran alongside two expanded flu vaccination programmes. Its success has in a large part been down to the experience, hard work and dedication of GP teams, delivering vaccinations at a local level, with the majority of vaccinations delivered in primary care.

Pandemic

'It’s a fantastic achievement that so many people have been vaccinated, with uptake exceeding initial planning assumptions - and this report does not take into account the booster programme, which has now seen more than 38m patients fully protected from the virus. It remains crucial that patients continue to get as much protection as possible so that we can move from a pandemic to an endemic COVID-19 situation and GP teams will remain key to this effort.

“With that being the case, it is urgent that the government delivers on its pledges of 6,000 more GPs and 26,000 more members of the wider practice team, so that general practice can continue to utilise its expertise at delivering vaccination programmes as well as delivering all the other care and services our patients rely on us for.'

NAO head Gareth Davies said: 'The vaccine programme has been successful in getting early access to what were brand new COVID-19 vaccines, securing supply of them, and administering them to a large proportion the population at unprecedented speed.

'The programme must now redouble its efforts to reach those who are not yet vaccinated while also considering what a more sustainable model will involve as it moves out of its emergency phase.'

UK-wide, 139.6m doses of COVID-19 vaccine in total - including 52.6m first-dose vaccinations, 48.9m second doses and 38.1m booster or third-dose jabs.