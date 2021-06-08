GPs to 'consider' face-to-face care for all children under five with respiratory symptoms

By Nick Bostock on the 8 June 2021

GP practices have been told to consider offering face-to-face appointments for all children aged under five years old with respiratory symptoms.

(Photo: wilpunt/Getty Images)
Guidance from NHS England says that COVID-19 tends to be a mild, self-limiting illness in children - and that 'prolonged illness and/or severe symptoms should not be attributed to COVID-19 and should be evaluated as usual'.

It adds: 'We are asking that all children under five with respiratory symptoms are considered for face-to-face consultations and referred to secondary care as appropriate.

'While children with respiratory symptoms should follow government guidance, including on COVID-19 testing, this should not take precedence over clinical assessment.'

Child respiratory illness

The update comes after a warning from NHS England that a possible increase in childhood respiratory illness this year was on its 'radar'.

At an NHS England primary care webinar on 3 June Professor Keith Willett, NHS England's strategic incident director for COVID-19 said that while there were no signs of an increase in incidence of respiratory illness among young children in the UK at the moment it 'may cause an issue going forwards'.

Professor Willett said evidence from the southern hemisphere, which has experienced two winters where children have had limited exposure to common respiratory illnesses as a result of the pandemic, had seen 'quite an uptick' in cases.

Face-to-face appointments

Guidance on face-to-face care for children comes as an update on COVID-19 vaccination in children from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is expected within weeks.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said on 7 June that he had instructed the committee to draw up advice on vaccinating people aged 12-17.

Advice on face-to-face care for young children with respiratory illness comes after the BMA demanded a meeting with Mr Hancock over 'unreasonable demands' placed on general practice. The meeting came after NHS England guidance said all patients who wanted face-to-face appointments should be offered them.

