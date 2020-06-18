GPs condemn 'inappropriate' decision to restart CQC inspections

By Nick Bostock on the 18 June 2020

CQC plans to restart routine inspection of GP services over summer and autumn are 'inappropriate', GP leaders have warned.

The watchdog has confirmed that inspectors are scheduling checks on 'higher-risk' services over the summer, and that a 'managed return' to inspection of lower-risk services is planned over the autumn.

Routine CQC inspections have been on hold since 16 March as the NHS diverted its full attention to tackling the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.

Just three inspections have been carried out since that date in primary care, the watchdog says - all in response to concerns raised by staff or members of the public.

CQC inspection

But GP leaders have criticised the timing of the decision to restart inspections, and urged the watchdog to use the pause during the pandemic as an opportunity to overhaul its processes to ease the burden of inspection on general practice.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey said: 'Over the last few months GP practices have risen to the challenge of completely reorganising the way they work so that they can safely and confidently continue to provide care to their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'They have done this without many of the regulatory burdens forced upon them previously – allowing them the space to innovate and dedicate more time to patients.

'GPC has long-called for an overhaul of inspection processes, and now is the precise time for that as we all reflect on learning from this crisis.

GP workload

'As practices gear up for the surge in demand caused by a huge backlog of non-Covid patients and care – which some practices are already experiencing – it is completely inappropriate to announce a general return to inspections right now.'

Around 95% of GP practices are rated good or outstanding by the CQC - a far higher proportion than among other health and care providers.

GPs have repeatedly raised concerns over the impact of CQC inspections on practice workload and called for a reduction in checks and more notice.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GPs condemn 'inappropriate' decision to restart CQC inspections

GPs condemn 'inappropriate' decision to restart CQC inspections

CQC plans to restart routine inspection of GP services over summer and autumn are...

18 Jun 2020
GPs face thousands of questions from patients worried about shielding, RCGP warns

GPs face thousands of questions from patients worried about shielding, RCGP warns

GP practices face an avalanche of questions from the 2.2m patients currently shielding...

18 Jun 2020
Government urged to launch weekly COVID-19 testing for all NHS and care staff

Government urged to launch weekly COVID-19 testing for all NHS and care staff

All NHS and care staff should be tested weekly for COVID-19 to limit the spread of...

17 Jun 2020
GPs demand clarity amid reports shielding could stop from end of July

GPs demand clarity amid reports shielding could stop from end of July

GPs have demanded clarity after reports that patients at the highest risk from COVID-19...

17 Jun 2020
‘Tangible and urgent action’ needed to protect BAME NHS staff

‘Tangible and urgent action’ needed to protect BAME NHS staff

‘Urgent and tangible action’ must be taken to protect NHS workers from black, Asian...

17 Jun 2020
Proportion of GP consultations delivered within 24 hours surges 50% in COVID-19 pandemic

Proportion of GP consultations delivered within 24 hours surges 50% in COVID-19 pandemic

The proportion of GP consultations delivered on the day or within 24 hours of booking...

17 Jun 2020