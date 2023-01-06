GPs care for up to 800 more patients each in underdoctored areas GPs in the most underdoctored parts of England are caring for nearly 800 more patients each than their counterparts in other regions, analysis by GPonline reveals. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up