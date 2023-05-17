GPs block drafty windows with tape as four in 10 work in unfit premises

Four in 10 GPs work in practice premises that are unfit for purpose - with some reporting water leaks, mould or having to block gaps in windows with sellotape, the RCGP has warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Driving on motorway in evening

Common GP concerns about reporting patients to the DVLA

17 May 2023
GP consultation

GPs block drafty windows with tape as four in 10 work in unfit premises

17 May 2023
GP consultation

GP mental health crisis as staff gaps lead to long hours and fear of litigation

17 May 2023
Closed sign

Practice closures linked to lower patient satisfaction, funding and GP workforce

16 May 2023
Dr Claire Fuller

Importance of continuity 'lost' amid focus on GP access, warns Fuller

15 May 2023
Share prices screen

Company behind England's largest GP provider in financial restructure

15 May 2023