GPs block drafty windows with tape as four in 10 work in unfit premises Four in 10 GPs work in practice premises that are unfit for purpose - with some reporting water leaks, mould or having to block gaps in windows with sellotape, the RCGP has warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up